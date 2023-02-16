City council members are split on what they’d like to see done with the former FirstMerit Bank building downtown.
Whether the answer is renovation or demolition, the question remains — how much will it cost?
On Friday, Councilman Eric Ritter along with the city code enforcement and police departments and RAR Engineering met with Clarion Environmental Services to conduct an asbestos inspection of the property.
Ritter said this was done to get a better idea of what it would cost to get the building torn down.
He said the condition inside the building is deplorable, and feels the building is too far dilapidated to be renovated, especially if a business wanted to use it for a commercial use again.
“I believe it would need too much work,” said Ritter, a contractor by trade. “The building would take too much money. It would take a long time to recoup your money.”
Ritter said the building was in such poor condition, 60 percent of the ceiling tiles had been ripped up or crumbled on the floor, while water damage is still evident from a January 2016 pipe burst.
Ritter said Clarion Environmental explored every floor of the building taking samples of the floors, ceilings, tiles, wires, pipes and more to search for the asbestos and a potential cost for its removal.
Ritter added he doesn’t know what the exact cost will be to demolish the building, should council decide to pursue that avenue.
The building, purchased in 2018 by Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, was last scheduled to be demolished in October 2019, but has since gone through two tax sales and sits in the building repository.
Residents can bid on the building, but would need council to approve the sale.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Lawrence County is offering to partner with the city and use a half-million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to tear down the building with the city responsible for for 25 percent, or $125,000.
Boyd also proposed the city, the New Castle Community Development Corporation or its dormant redevelopment authority take ownership of the property to control ownership of the land before marketing it for sale or making it a public space.
Ritter said at this point it is too early to determine the total cost for the demolition and could be more than the $500,000 Boyd projected or exceed $1 million. The former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School was demolished at a $508,900 price tag.
Ritter feels if the building is demolished, it would be an ordeal with traffic patterns disrupted and heavy machinery needed to be brought in.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman David Ward both are among those who would prefer to see the building renovated. Recently, council has denied repository bids for the building, noting the nature of the building and a lack of surety bonds as the prime reasons for the denials.
Ritter said he personally doesn’t feel comfortable approving any bids for the property without a concrete plan in place, which he feels the previous bidders have not had.
“The building needs a lot of work,” Ritter said.
Ritter said he feels a majority of residents want the building torn down, with the members of council stating they do not want to use taxpayer funds to tear it down.
City police came to the inspection because people have vandalized the building. Evidence of people staying inside the building included fresh fast food bags and pop cans. Plywood has been placed over broken windows.
