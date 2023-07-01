An event billed as a town hall meeting next weekend will not feature members of New Castle’s city council and administration because their attendance would violate state open meetings laws.
City officials were not consulted in the planning, parameters, date or time of the event, set for 2 to 5 p.m. July 8 on the second floor of the Scottish Rite Cathedral and sponsored by the Sons of Italy and city resident Devin Ryan Maresca. City officials were invited by Maresca, a frequent speaker at council meetings, by email, and during the June 1 council meeting.
Maresca has indicated the forum is meant to be nonpolitical in nature and he will serve as one of the moderators for questions.
City solicitors Ted Saad and Jonathan Miller advised council members not to attend because if a majority of them are there, it would create a quorum and serve as an official government meeting — which under state Sunshine Act code needs to be advertised in advance in a newspaper of record and have a prepared agenda available to the public.
“We wouldn’t want a violation of the Sunshine Law,” Saad said to The News.
Furthermore, Mayor Bryan Cameron and Terry Rodgers are both running for reelection to council and don’t want to appear to have an advantage over their other ballot opponents, who are not invited. Other members of council and Administrator Chris Frye said they will either not attend or will be out of town.
“There is a potential violation of election laws from such an event,” Cameron said. “We also have public meetings where the public can come speak or ask questions that they have.”
Saad said residents and taxpayers are always able to privately message or email council members or set up private meetings with them to answer their questions.
Maresca, after learning from The News that city officials weren’t planning on attending, said he hoped they would reconsider and the event will go on as planned.
(Pete Sirianni contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.