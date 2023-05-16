New Castle officials, including Administrator Chris Frye, are looking to place a water feature in Zambelli Park in downtown New Castle.
The problem, according to Frye, is a misconception of what exactly the proposed feature would look like and how it would function.
Angie Urban, the executive director of both the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation and New Visions for Lawrence County, said the feature could be a splash pad like the one located at PPG Place in Pittsburgh where water bubbles emerge from the ground.
“The implementation of a splash pad remains a part of the plan to revitalize Zambelli Park,” Frye said. “The splash pad will be transformed into a versatile water feature that promotes foot traffic and accentuates the bike trail project.”
Urban said the feature can be used during the summer months and is quite popular in urban areas.
“It’s a great thing for urban settings,” Urban said.
Frye said there could also be an enhanced water feature like a waterfall or a new fountain to draw people into the park.
He said PA American Water gave the city $150,000 to be used for the splash pad.
“The original intent for it was to be a water feature,” Frye said.
Frye said this project is part of a long-term vision to renovate Zambelli Park, stating it is his goal to make room in the park to house a permanent ice rink to be used every winter.
“If all aspects of the plan come together as envisioned, it will be an ideal location for the installation of an ice rink,” Frye said.
The city in March received a $100,000 state grant to renovate Zambelli Park and the city-owned lots along East Washington Street and Apple Way.
Urban said she would like to physically spread Zambelli Park to make it more of a downtown meeting space and allow it to be used all year round.
