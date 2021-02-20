City officer declares district judge candidacy

Richard Ryhal, 38, a resident of North Beaver Township, has announced his candidacy for magisterial judge of District 53-3-02.
Ryhal, a detective with both the New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, is a registered Republican, seeking to run on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. He has been a city police officer for nearly 17 years.
Ryhal is lifelong resident of Lawrence County and is currently a resident of the Mohawk Area School District.
He will run against incumbent District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson in the upcoming May 18 primary election.
