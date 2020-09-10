The city of New Castle faces state sanctions, including suspension of funds and possible receivership, for failing to comply with a three-year exit plan to restore the city's financial health. Sanctions for non-compliance also include restricting the city's taxing authority.
To become compliant, the city must take steps to comply with four areas dealing with how the city handles code enforcement.
The exit plan, adopted by City Council in August 2019, outlines steps to end the city's financially distressed status, under the state's Municipalities Financial Recovery Act. Act 47 coordinator Vieen Leung, one of the state's four recovery team members, listed violations in rental inspections, occupancy permits and inspections, demolitions, and technology upgrades in code enforcement vehicles.
More to come.
