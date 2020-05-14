City native at forefront of malaria research

Staying safe from one disease limits Dr. Tom Burkot's work to eradicate another.
A leading researcher on malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, the 1972 graduate of New Castle High School is isolating in his Australian home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While grateful for the break in a schedule that has him traveling internationally about 11 times a year, Burkot said in a phone interview that he's ready "to get mud on my boots."
"I'm enjoying working at home, there's no jet lag. But, hopefully, this is just a little break," said Burkot, professor and tropical leader of the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine at James Cook University in Cairns.
After graduating from Ne-Ca-Hi, Burkot went on to the University of Notre Dame, later earning his Ph.D. in medical entomology from the University of Wisconsin. Interested in biology, but wanting a way to "use knowledge to make a difference," he found inspiration from a Notre Dame professor who studied the spread of infectious diseases through mosquitoes.
"Malaria's the big game when it comes to mosquito-borne illnesses," said Burkot, whose initial studies looked at the use of insecticide-treated bed netting.
According to the World Health Organization, malaria affected 223 million people in 2018, killing approximately 405,000 with most deaths occurring in children living in sub-Saharan Africa. Still, Burkot noted the numbers are vastly improved from the time 15 or 20 years ago when the disease killed 1 or 2 million annually.
"A lot of that is because Bill Gates put his money where his mouth is," Burkot said, referring to the millions of dollars the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated toward malaria eradication.
"When I first started, I don't think anyone could have envisioned the progress we've made. No one thought we could eliminate malaria, but we're about to succeed in nine or 10 more countries," said Burkot who worked for the Centers for Disease Control for more than 20 years as well as the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, the Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research and the Queensland Institute of Medical Research.
"Still, there's a lot of work to be done. We're at the stage where we're stalled because there's a resistance to drugs," Burkot explained, noting that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, treatments that were thought may have an impact on COVID-19, are rarely used against malaria anymore as "the dominant species of mosquito that carries malaria has become resistant to them."
"We have to learn their biology and we use it against them," said Burkot whose work has taken him to more than 40 countries, including a four and a half year stay in Papua New Guinea during the 1980s. It was there that he met his wife, Dr. Patricia Graves, a fellow researcher from England who specializes in lymphatic filariasis, which causes elephantiasis and is spread by a worm transmitted via mosquito bites.
Work in the Solomon Islands took Burkot to where his father served with the Marines during World War II.
"I've been to Africa dozens of times, but I've never seen any of the stuff you get on the game park tour," he said, adding that living and working among a country's citizens gives a better picture of life.
"In New Guinea, their first contact with the outside world was during World War II, and we were likely their second contact," Burkot said. "It makes you appreciate what you have, but also what other cultures have to contribute. The people there are very poor by our standards but they have an amazing sense of culture, family and community.
"They are very generous hosts, sharing what they have," he continued. "No one will ever leave there hungry."
Once the threat of COVID-19 has passed, Burkot's focus will be on three main projects, in addition to his teaching duties.
The first looks at improving the fight against malaria in 12 Pacific Island countries by "being more proactive and giving them tools to do more with what they have," Burkot said, noting the work takes him "back to my roots, back to where I started in the South Pacific."
A second project involves research on the transmission of malaria to monkeys in Indonesia while Burkot's third focus will be on controlling the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito in Australia. This involves using insecticide-laced sugar baits to kill the mosquito, which can carry dengue, Zika, West Nile virus and other diseases.
"I think I'll be a little too busy," Burkot said. "It helps that I get to go to a lot of pretty cool places, but it also means giving up certain things. At times, I'm a little envious of friends who've stayed in New Castle and the sense of community that they have there.
Although a bike ride across America tops Burkot's bucket list, for now Australia is home.
"We always felt comfortable here. It's a place where we can not take ourselves too seriously," Burkot joked, adding that the couple's daughter, Camilla, who was born in Australia, returned to the country to work while their son, Stephen, lives in the Seattle, Washington, area.
"But it's been a fascinating ride and there's still work to be done," said Burkot, explaining that malaria outbreaks still occur in countries where the disease has been deemed eradicated, including the United States, as people contract the disease in other areas.
"It's still there, it's still a threat," he said. "Myself, I've had malaria quite a few times. But, I've been fortunate, I didn't come down with it until I got home."
