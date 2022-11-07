Gas prices are up in New Castle and nationwide by four cents.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.97. The western Pennsylvania average is up two cents to $4.01.
The national average pump price is up four cents to $3.80.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million barrels per day to 8.66 million barrels per day last week. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 206.6 million barrels.
This tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to higher gasoline prices. At the close of Friday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $4.44 to settle at $92.61. Crude prices rose due to several factors including the dollar dropping in value, concerns over restrictions in China and Russian oil production cuts.
