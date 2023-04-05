“I can’t keep up with it.”
That’s how Donald Niemi has been describing the demand of Aiken Refuse’s orange bags at his family’s Save-A-Lot store at 1134 Butler Ave., one of the few places in the city selling the new bags.
Niemi said ever since the bags have been for sale, the store has been selling out quickly.
For Tom Neely, the store manager for Beer 4 Less and Pop at 310 Cascade Galleria, the same thing rings true.
He said 100 packs of 10 bags were delivered on Monday, and were all sold out by the end of the day.
Five more cases were brought in on Tuesday, with those bags nearly sold out as well.
“It’s because everybody needs them right now,” Neely said. “It’s about getting them out.”
The city officially began its new three-year contract with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse on Saturday, which gives residents the option to use 95-gallon totes and/or 32-gallon orange bags.
Currently, the bags are being sold at Save-A-Lot, Beer 4 Less, Last Minit Mart at 1010 Wilmington Road, Last Minit Mart at 513 Montgomery Ave., Sparkle Market at 2016 W. State St. in Union Township and the Aiken Refuse office at 1613 Wampum Road in Ellwood City.
While similar to the city’s previous blue bag system which were sold individually, the bags can only be sold in rolls of 10 for $35.
Representatives for each of the stores mentioned they have had customers who want to buy individual bags.
Niemi said for many senior citizens, they do not need a roll of bags or cannot afford them at that price. The requirement the bags be sold in packs of 10 comes from Aiken, not the city as some have claimed.
“That is absolutely not true,” said city Solicitor Ted Saad. “It’s not us requiring it.”
Saad said the contract stipulates the bags can be sold in any quantity, provided more than 10 are not sold at a given time.
“The city would not be opposed to selling them individually. It’s up to Aiken,” Saad said.
Efforts to reach Aiken Owner and General Manager Matt Aiken were unsuccessful.
Many residents on social media have noted since the garbage contract began, the bags have been hard to get due to the high demand.
Jeff Richards, the Sparkle store manager, said the store received a few crates of bags on Saturday, and were sold out within three days.
“The main issue that we are addressing is bags being sold out. Aiken is fully aware of this issue and is working with the stores to replenish their inventory in a timely manner and develop a process for stores to maintain a consistent inventory,” said City Administrator Chris Frye. “We are hopeful that this won’t continue to be an issue.”
While Richards said he wants to be allowed to sell individual bags, Jeff Taylor, the director of stores for Last Minute Mart, does not want to sell individual bags.
He said he feels it is easier to sell them in rolls, and do not get lost as easily. He said the two stores sold $28,000 worth of bags in March alone.
One issue all stores wish can be changed is that the stores have to purchase all of the bags it sells up front.
Niemi said each box of bags cost $700, with every purchase essentially paying back what was spent.
“It’s kind of a hindrance, but I do it for the community,” Niemi said.
Neely said while he believes Aiken is doing a good job delivering the bags in a timely manner, he wishes the bags could be ordered on credit like the blue bags.
Niemi said this policy, as well as the policy of not initially charging an additional cost to cover credit/debit card purchases, has deterred other businesses in town from selling the bags.
Cascade Express, which initially was selling the bags at its Moravia Street and South Cascade Street locations, decided not to sell them due to the upfront costs and losses the stores were making with credit and debit card fees.
“I think the biggest deal breaker was the credit card processing fees,” said Cascade Express’s assistant secretary Katie Savage.
Savage said not only was Cascade losing $1.44 for every credit card purchase, but said the business was getting online harassment from residents for not being able to sell the bags individually.
“It’s a rough start,” Neely said.
Neely said Beer 4 Less has been allowed to charge $36 per roll for credit/debit card purchases, with Taylor stating the stores are allowed to charge an additional $1.40 per roll to cover losses.
Taylor noted he is looking to get permission to start selling the bags at the location at 2335 Harlansburg Road.
Every store representative echoed the stores are not making any money on the bags, but are selling them to benefit the community.
Residents on social media have been mixed regarding the quality of the bags.
Some, who are tenants, are being told they are not allowed to get totes due to their landlords’ past accounts. Saad believes a tenant should be allowed to get their own tote if they are able to afford it.
While some are upset with the new contract, there are others like Marianne Hooker happy for the new contract in comparison to the previous one.
“This is way better. It’s a huge improvement. You’re not paying more than what you need,” Hooker said.
