City may demolish Cooper-Butler building

New Castle city council could approve a resolution tomorrow that would result in the demolition of the 126-year-old Cooper-Butler building located at 114 E. Washington St.
Council and Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, who have long been trying to secure ownership of the former downtown 19th century clothing store, were notified earlier this month by Lawrence County officials that the two deeds constituting the property are ready to be recorded. The county, the letter said, is awaiting the $177 fee to record the two deeds. This must be paid by the city to take ownership of the property
Following council’s workshop session on Tuesday, New Castle Code Department supervisor Patrick McGuire said the city has obtained two quotes, the lower of the two submitted by Eric Reighert to demolish the structure for $54,000. He said the building will be taken down as an emergency demolition.
McGuire said the building has been inspected by engineers and deemed beyond repair and identified as an unstable structure. He noted that it “appears to be bowing,” and could be in danger of coming down on its own, damaging surrounding properties.
“That is one of the reasons we’re considering this an emergency demolition,” he said.
