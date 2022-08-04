A New Castle man has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison on a narcotics conviction, and a New Castle woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District Cindy K. Chung said in a news release Dondi Searcy Jr., age, 37, formerly of New Castle, will additionally serve five years of supervised release after his prison term, for violating federal narcotics laws.
Deia Eggleston, 46, has pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.
According to information presented to the court, Searcy conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
Intercepted communications revealed Searcy’s role in a large-scale cocaine distribution based out of the New Castle area.
He and his conspirators arranged for cocaine to be transported, primarily through the U.S. Mail Service, from California to New Castle, where they distributed the cocaine.
In connection with Eggleston’s guilty plea, the court was advised that she was prosecuted in connection with the cocaine distribution drug trafficking organization in New Castle that included Searcy, among other individuals.
Eggleston reportedly participated in the conspiracy by allowing Searcy and others to use her home to manufacture and store illegal narcotics and firearms.
She also assisted Searcy in connection with a kilogram of cocaine that he arranged to have mailed from California to the home next door to Eggleston’s residence.
That package was intercepted by law enforcement prior to delivery.
Eggleston was indicted a year ago on four drug-related charges alleging that on May 3 and 13 in 2019, she aided and abetted others known and unknown to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and from January 2017 through May 2019, she knowingly made her Bleakley Avenue home available for the use and purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing and distributing controlled substances.
Her sentencing on the one charge from her plea is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 21. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.
Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s prior criminal history, if any.
The prosecutions are a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
