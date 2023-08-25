A New Castle man was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday for a charge of unlawful attempted sexual contact with a minor.
Jarod Mills, 35, was sentenced after being convicted in June. Mills was arrested in Mahoning County, Ohio, in May 2021 in a sex sting operation by the Operation for Child Trafficking and Sex With Children.
Mills was one of 14 people arrested in 2020 in what Ohio’s attorney general called the “largest anti-human trafficking operation in state history.”
He was a pastor at the Clifton Flats Church at the time. Mills also had been a part-time instructor at Butler County Community College. He no longer is affiliated with the church or BC3.
