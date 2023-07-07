A New Castle man has been sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for shooting at police in October.
Dana William Wiley, 46, was sentenced for aggravated assault. He was credited with 246 days served. As part of the plea, remaining charges were dismissed as part of the guilty plea stipulating he is mentally ill.
The charges dropped were two counts of attempted criminal homicide, three additional counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and individual counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and trespass.
Wiley, on Oct. 25, was staying with a relative at the Harbor Heights Apartment Complex on Altman Road in the city’s West Side. He was not allowed to be on any Lawrence County Housing Authority premises because of prior incidents.
New Castle police attempted to locate and arrest Wiley for a prior arrest warrant, while the U.S. Secret Service was looking for him due to reported social media threats he made against federal government officials, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Wiley opened fire on police and barricaded himself into an apartment causing state police, the Secret Service and Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team to respond. Wiley eventually threw his gun out the window and surrendered after police used family members to negotiate with him and used tear gas.
Wiley claimed he fired at police originally because he thought officers fired a Taser at him.
He had been convicted of robbery and aggravated assault in 1994, which prohibits him from possessing a gun in Pennsylvania.
Wiley was also sentenced to a concurrent five to 10 years in state prison for a separate possession of a prohibited firearm charge, with 446 days credited, with that charge having been continued since 2020.
