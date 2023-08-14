A city man was sentenced on Friday for an arson charge at the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Logan Joseph Slosser, 18, was sentenced for intentionally starting a fire in January at the residence at 719 Sampson St. for trying to get someone’s attention for claiming he was kidnapped.
Judge John W. Hodge sentenced him to 174 days to five years in the Lawrence County jail, with the 174 days credited. Hodge also sentenced him to probation during his incarceration plus two years after he is eventually released.
Slosser pled guilty to his arson charge in June, while his charges of attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment were nolle prossed, or not prosecuted.
The victims in the case were in agreement with the plea deal. Slosser is to have no contact during the duration of his probation.
Slosser has been receiving mental health treatment at the bridge housing Project in Lawrence County.
