A former New Castle man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to six months in federal prison for unlawfully obtaining money through the federal CARES Act for unemployment compensation while he was a Lawrence County jail inmate.
Tylan Huddleston, 24, additionally is sentenced to two years of supervised release following his prison term.
According to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman, Huddleston was accused of conspiring with three others to commit mail fraud to obtain $13,905 in connection with pandemic unemployment assistance benefits while he was awaiting trial on state charges.
The others also are facing federal charges.
On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to be an emergency under Section 501(b) of the Robert T. Stafford disaster Relief and Emergency Act. Subsequently, on March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — also known as the CARES Act — was signed into law.
The CARES Act created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which provided unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits. The CARES Act also provided an emergency increase in unemployment compensation benefits of $600.00 per week.
“Tylan Huddleston conspired to defraud the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program by having his co-conspirator fraudulently file for and receive benefits on his behalf while Huddleston was incarcerated at Lawrence County jail,” stated Syreeta Scott, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Philadelphia Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.
Huddleston was in the Lawrence County jail on drug charges when the reported fraud occurred.
Huddleston and his brother, Jerell Huddleston of New Castle, who also was incarcerated on drug-related charges, were federally charged in August, 2020, with knowingly filing false claims for state unemployment benefits and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefits.
A Mercer County man accused as Jerell Huddleston’s accomplice, Kalaurie Elahdy of 101 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, also is charged for assisting him from outside the jail with filing the false unemployment claim. Tylan Huddleston’s accused outside accomplice, Paris Davis, 23, of 10 W. Reynolds St., also was charged.
Jerell Huddleston, Elahdy and Davis all are still awaiting trial, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh.
All four are accused of knowingly filing, or aiding and abetting the filing, of a claim for state unemployment benefits that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements, and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefit, according to court paperwork.
They were among 33 charged at that time, who were inmates at eight state prisons and county jails in western Pennsylvania and their accomplices.
In general, the inmates had used jail phones or other inmate communications to direct or assist persons outside the prison to file claims online using the inmates’ personal identifying information, including full names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, but falsely asserting that the inmates are available to work and are unemployed as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, the complaints said. The benefits were then directed to the applicants’ on-file addresses outside of the jail. Once approved, applicants were required to provide weekly certifications to continue to receive PUA program benefits.
Several of the federal complaints contain transcripts of jail calls or other inmate communications that allege the defendants knew that the statements or representations being made were false, and that financial benefits would be awarded.
Members of the Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the charges. Task Force members include representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the state Office of the Attorney General, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Education – Office of Inspector General and the state police.
According to information provided in 2020 from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Investigators had compiled a list of more than 10,000 such inmates statewide who used outside sources to file the unemployment compensation claims for them, and the U.S. Attorney’s office at the time announced that many more charges would be forthcoming.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted Huddleston’s case on behalf of the government.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.