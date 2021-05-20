State police in Butler County are investigating the apparent murder of a New Castle man who was found shot to death inside his vehicle near Portersville on Monday.
Police reported that 38-year-old David A. Hines, formerly of Philadelphia, was found dead inside his SUV around 8 p.m. on Portersville Road near Route 422 and Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township.
The police located his vehicle down a slight embankment near the entrance to a mining facility. They said Hines had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Hines was last seen Monday afternoon in New Castle. Police said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no public safety concern.
Anyone who has information about Hines or the homicide is asked to contact the state police Butler station at (724) 284-8100 and ask for Trooper Jennifer Cantella. They also may anonymously call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1(800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or visit the online site at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.