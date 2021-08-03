A New Castle man faces drug and DUI charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning in Shenango Township.
According to a criminal complaint, state police stopped Jeffery Joseph Ierino, 46, of Maryland Avenue, at 2:22 a.m. Sunday on Route 65 after radar showed him driving his Hyundai Tucson at 78 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Ierino, police said, had an expired insurance card and a suspended driver's license, and did not possess a valid vehicle registration card. According to the criminal complaint, police believe Ierino showed signs of intoxication, so they asked him to submit to a field sobriety test. During the test, police said, he displayed multiple signs of impairment.
Ierino was arrested and searched. Police said they found a clear plastic bag tip containing containing white powder, "a chunky substance" and approximately $2,200 in currency in his pockets, as well as a blue elastic bag from inside his boxers. The bag, police said, 58 white, individually wrapped wax papers labeled "Funky Monkey" that contained suspected heroin; individually packaged clear plastic bag tips with a white powder and a chunky substance, suspected cocaine, orange pill labeled "029" and suspected Alprazoiam and drug paraphernalia.
Ierino was taken to UPMC Jameson for a blood draw, which he refused to have, according to police.
Ierino was charged with driving under the influence, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, disregarding traffic lane, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to notify of change in address, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, failure to use safety belt, careless driving and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
He was placed in the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
