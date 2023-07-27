A city man is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft of services for reportedly stealing over $7,000 worth of items from two Neshannock Township businesses.
Cody Wade Domhoff, 33, is charged with dumping trash in the dumpster for Wish Development at 26 Nesbitt Road at 12:48 a.m. July 9, and later stealing a wheelbarrow and curb post valued at $600.
Domhoff, at 1:17 a.m. the same night, reportedly stole a smoker valued at $7,000 from Joseph’s Marketplace at 2716 Mercer Road.
Police were reportedly able to identify Domhoff through security footage, with Domhoff returning the smoker on July 18 after he reportedly initially sold it away to another individual.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
