A city man is facing rape charges after a reported domestic incident on last week.
New Castle-based state police reported they were called to an East Lincoln Avenue apartment for a reported domestic incident.
Officers found an individual with a zip-tie on their right who said Charles E. McDowell, 40, sexually assaulted, choked and hit them in the right shoulder with a metal pipe wrench on Friday.
Court papers state McDowell bit the individual on the right forearm, threatened and tried to suffocate them. Police said McDowell also hit the person in the back of the head with a baseball bat, threatened and sexually assaulted them.
McDowell is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault, indecent assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault.
McDowell is in the Lawrence County Jail on $150,000 monetary bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
