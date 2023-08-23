A New Castle man has been charged with the murder of Jason T. Altman, who was found dead outside his Wampum-area home on Aug. 14.
Elijah Obriant Hirth, 20, was charged with criminal homicide, according to New Castle-based state police. Altman died from multiple gunshot wounds.
A family member found Altman dead outside his home at 2315 Old Chewton Road. It's believed he was killed on the night of Aug. 13.
Police said they found multiple bullet casings on the ground where Altman’s body was found. An empty ammunition box was found inside his home.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman who was at Altman’s home said she saw Hirth with a gun after finding Altman on the ground in front of his porch steps.
