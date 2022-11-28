A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted a New Castle man on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.
The charges against Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, were announced by U.S. Attorney for the Western District Cindy K. Chung on Nov. 15.
According to the indictment, on or about May 14, 2021, McConnell attempted to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine after he was the intended recipient of a United States Postal Service package.
McConnell faces a maximum total sentence of five to 40 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $5 million or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole A. Stockey is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
