A New Castle man faces drug charges after a search at his home on the city’s South Side.
At the Arlington Avenue home of Zachary Alan Glaude, 29, police said they found $1,106 and suspected drugs including 39.6 grams of heroin with fentanyl, 68.5 grams of cocaine, 38.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 13.4 grams of marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam tablets and four digital scales.
Detectives with the Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force did the search at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police interviewed another resident of the home who claimed Glaude was selling drugs from the residence and was asked to leave on several occasions.
Glaude is charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Melissa A. Amodie and placed in the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 monetary bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
