Travis Williams of New Castle is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief for a Sept. 17 incident in which he gained entry to an apartment and began assaulting a man located inside the apartment.
On Sept. 17, officers were dispatched to 1214 Highland Ave. Apt. C in regard to a burglary in progress. As officers were en route, dispatch was notified William fled the scene in a northerly direction.
Police made contact with the victim who said Williams was pounding on the front door telling the victims he wanted in the apartment. After being told to leave, the complaint reads, Williams removed the air conditioner from a bedroom window and began climbing through the window.
Williams then gained entry into a bathroom, where a male victim was located, and began assaulting the man. While outside calling the police, the one victim said two more men ran into the apartment and began aiding Williams with assaulting the man.
The men then ran out the apartment and fled in a northbound direction.
