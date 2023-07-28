A city man is charged with attempted criminal homicide for reportedly shooting inside an East Side residence on Tuesday.
Joseph Lincoln Larry, 32, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.
Court papers indicate police were called to a residence along Rear Mabel Street following a report of shots fired around 2:59 a.m.
When police arrived, officers saw a Kia with its windshield shattered along with multiple bullet holes in the bumper, as well as multiple .223 shell casings scattered along the roadway directly in front of the residence.
The person in the residence said they were asleep on the couch at the time, but a neighbor’s security footage showed a man firing multiple rounds from a long gun at the residence then fleeing the scene.
The resident’s sibling, who later arrived at the scene, identified the man as Larry, who had reportedly threatened to kill the resident’s sibling earlier on July 21 before reportedly apologizing on July 25.
Police said 25 rounds were fired and police found 24 spent casings, of which seven struck the Kia, while the house had bullet holes all over the front and inside.
On Wednesday, police reviewed security footage from the 7/11 store on Highland Avenue, which reportedly showed Larry walking around wearing the same clothes shown in the neighbor’s security video.
Larry has a previous felony conviction, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
