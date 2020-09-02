A New Castle man has been charged in the November 2016 death of a West Side woman.
Martel Lamar Webb, 26, of 921 Marshall Ave. faces charges of criminal homicide and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. The charges stem from the death of Emily Brown, who police found dead in the bedroom of her McGrath Manor apartment at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2016. According to police, an autopsy determined that Brown died of fentanyl poisoning.
Webb is accused of selling Brown the drugs that led to her death.
According to a criminal complaint, security footage from the Lawrence County Housing Authority showed Brown approach a dark-colored SUV in the McGrath Manor lot at 1:13 a.m., then returning to her apartment shortly thereafter. No one is seen on the recording either entering or leaving her apartment until just after 3 a.m., when Webb and another woman entered and left almost immediately. The pair told police they were checking on Brown’s welfare, because they had not heard from her.
The next day, another woman gave police a statement that she had been present when a man named Tony had sold heroin to Brown the previous afternoon for $20, and she gave police a phone number for Tony that was the same number as Webb’s, according to the complaint.
Police attempted to locate the witness in January after receiving the autopsy report, but could not find her again. It wasn’t until July 30, 2018, police said, that the witness was picked up because of outstanding warrants for her arrest. When interviewed, according to the complaint, the witness said that “Tony” was actually Webb, and that she and another woman had driven him to McGrath Manor, and that while they were there, Brown came out of the building and purchased the heroin from Webb. She said that Webb asked to be driven back to McGrath Manor between 10 p.m. and midnight, and that after he went inside, he came back out and told the two women to leave because Brown was dead.
Webb, the complaint says, called the woman who was with him when police had interviewed the pair and asked her to come to McGrath, telling her that he had called 911. Police interviewed that woman again on Aug. 4 of this year, but she gave the same account has she had on the night of Brown’s death, they said.
