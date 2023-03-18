A city man is charged with retail theft at a Rite Aid store on Thursday.
New Castle police said Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 43, left the North Jefferson Street store around 10:23 a.m. with three bottles of tanning lotion, priced at $10.99 each, and also attempted to leave with three packages of Dual Car chargers, valued at $13.49 each.
A store manager said Jackson had committed various crimes at the store before and was not allowed to be inside.
Jackson is charged with one felony count of retail theft, six misdemeanor counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of trespass.
Jackson has two prior convictions of retail theft, leading to the retail theft charge to be upgraded to a felony.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
