A New Castle man is facing three charges following a drug raid conducted June 30 by the Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group and the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team.
Joseph Rifaat Phillips, 29, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement conducted the search at 6:05 a.m. June 30 at a home in the 200 block of Montgomery Avenue.
A black Anderson Arms AM15 assault rifle with three loaded magazines, an unregistered pistol brace attachment and a pill bottle were reportedly found on a stairway.
In the kitchen, police reportedly found a digital weight scale, a lock box and a plastic baggy containing 3.1 grams of suspected fentanyl. In the lock box was reportedly a plastic baggy containing 4.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, a plastic baggy containing 14.9 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and two plastic baggies containing a combined 36.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Two iPhones and $280 were taken from the master bedroom.
Phillips was previously convicted of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance charge, making him unable to possess a firearm legally.
He is lodged in the Lawrence County Jail on a $50,000 monetary bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
