CLEVELAND — A New Castle man was among 27 individuals arrested this week as part of an undercover operation by Ohio’s internet crimes task force.
Nathan Troup, 39, of New Castle, was one of the individuals arrested. Troup has been registered on Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law sexual offender registry since 2015 after being charged with interstate transportation of material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor. His last listed address is in Meadville.
The announcement was made by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley as part of “Operation Moving Target,” an undercover operation led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The four-day operation ran from Monday through Thursday. The purpose of the operation was to identify and arrest individuals interested in engaging in sexual activity with whom they believed to be minor children.
“As we have seen the number of Cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” Prosecutor O’Malley said. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”
The defendants, ages 21 to 61-years-old, engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with undercover officers posing as children. Contact was initiated through popular social media applications. The defendants expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported children and/or disseminated images of their genitals during these online conversations.
Following the conversations, the individuals traveled to a pre-arranged location, which was a vacant house in Cuyahoga County, to engage in sexual activity with purported children. Upon arriving, they were arrested by law enforcement officers and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail. Several defendants were in possession of firearms, condoms, personal lubricant, sex toys, and drugs.
Initial charges were filed against the defendants that include: attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and possessing criminal tools. Each case will be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.
Operation Moving Target was coordinated by the Ohio ICAC Task Force with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S Secret Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Newburgh Heights Police Department, Solon Police Department, Kent Police Department, Streetsboro Police Department, Cortland Police Department and Cleveland Division of Police.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is run under the direction of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and funded in part by a grant from the Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
