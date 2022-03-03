FROM STAFF REPORTS
An East Side man is facing drunk driving-related charges after he reportedly hit a retaining wall and damaged vehicles at a used car business.
Following a two-month investigation, New Castle police arrested Brandon R. Casey, 37, of East Washington Street, in connection with the crash that reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 29 at Ritchie’s Auto on East Washington Street. Police reported a maroon Ford Fusion was partially on a retaining wall in front of the business when they arrived and Casey’s car crashed into a car parked on the lot, pushing it into five other vehicles parked next to one another.
According to a criminal complaint, Casey refused medical treatment and his car was towed. Police said Casey failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a blood test, that showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.26 percent and there was THC in his system.
He was charged Monday with two counts of driving while under the influence, and one count each of careless driving and driving out of traffic lanes. He was sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
