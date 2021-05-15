New Castle is not only open for business, but it also has a $3 million check to be used on various projects to improve the look of the city.
That was the message at a Friday afternoon South Side news conference in the shadow of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School. The city finally has plans and, more importantly, funds — by way of its $10 million sale of its stormwater sewer system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority — to demolish the blighted 301 Long Ave. building.
That’s just one project Mayor Chris Frye announced Friday, all with money from the stormwater sewer sale.
“We are here today because I know the South Side residents are at their wits’ end with this school right behind me,” Frye said.
Of the $10 million the city is being paid in the sale, $5 million is going directly to stormwater improvements on Lafayette, Lutton and Carl streets. Then $2 million is being set aside to help pay down the city’s debt, which in turn could someday soon eliminate the need for a business privilege, or mercantile, tax.
The remaining $3 million is open for ideas, and the reason for Friday’s event. Only the school demolition project is planned, while other money could be used to help with downtown facade issues, economic development or combating blight, Frye said.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said once the building is down, the city is going to allow developers come to it with ideas on what it can do with the property and enhance the neighborhood.
“This school here has been on my radar for 20 years,” Fulkerson said. “It’s finally coming down. It’s had numerous owners. It’s had an effect on this neighborhood that is not good.”
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said the city is open for business and that council and mayor welcome thoughts and ideas from residents and developers.
“We may need to change our brand a little bit,” Gavrile said. “People are stuck with what occurred 25, 30, 40 years ago. We will change our brand. We are looking at being a whole different type of community as opposed to what is in the past.”
Friday’s event, attended by about 20 people, featured a mixture of city and county officials, including county commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel, former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, sanitation authority executive director Richard Christofer and chamber of commerce CEO Alex McCoy.
While Fulkerson said some projects might take a year or more to come to fruition, Frye revealed at least one had already started. The city’s engineers already made contact with neighbors of Lafayette Street in Mahoningtown and easements have been secured. The street, especially at a railroad underpass, is regularly flooded after heavy rains, a problem dating back about 60 years.
