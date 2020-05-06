BY MARIA BASILEO
The prospect of hiring a Slippery Rock University student as an intern for the City of New Castle sparked discussion during Tuesday's New Castle City Council caucus meeting.
"She was going to be doing some macro work, learning about local government and I expressed to her the things that we were trying to do. MaryAnne (Gavrile), I know you're working on code ordinances or just ordinances across the board," said Frye. "We have a lot going on."
The female student reached out to Frye about potentially becoming an unpaid intern for the city. After speaking to the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML), Frye said the intern will be paid and the city will be reimbursed.
"It was appealing to the university that we had an array of different things, so they (thought it was) a good fit," Frye continued.
The intern, who is a senior, would be paid for 480 hours of remote work because city hall remains closed to the public and the university is restricting students from participating in onsite internships throughout the summer.
"I was hoping that she wasn't a senior because I obviously think that she's going to be missing out on the interaction with doing this virtually," said council president Tom Smith. "I think there's a certain aspect for an intern to interact with you (Frye), your staff and see local government or any level of government first hand."
"That's my one reservation," Smith responded.
Frye projects the intern to start working Monday. Some of the intern's responsibilities will be reviewing ordinances, research, code and zoning and organizing city documentation.
Because the 2020 budget does not have a line item for an intern, Frye is requesting council to create a line item or allow council contingency funds to be used to pay the intern initially, then receive a credit through reimbursement.
Council will vote whether do so at tonight's voting meeting.
An attached contract denotes the intern would be paid $18 per hour. Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile expressed some reservations about the pay rate.
"I wasn't so sure about this because I thought that $18 an hour was quite high," Gavrile said. "The reasons that I had concerns was because our own employees don't get paid that."
Gavrile did recognize the pay rate was a recommendation by PML. Smith noted as long as the funds are fully reimbursed, he's OK with it.
Frye noted he did not assign the pay rate, but believes that is the capped pay rate PML will reimburse.
Council and Frye also discussed modifying their CDBG and EZP funds to provide assistance to small businesses and others suffering from restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.
"Right now, I'm having little heart palpitations on this because, think about this, we're robbing ourselves," Smith said.
Frye explained the money taken out of those funds for COVID-related purposes would be reimbursed by the federal and state government.
Smith believes, though, that the federal and state government will simply write an IOU for the money while the city uses it on things for which it was not allocated.
Other council members noted they would need more information about the fund modifications before taking a vote.
A public hearing about this topic will be held at 6:15 p.m. today prior to the council's meeting.
Frye proposed two appointments for vacant positions on the Citywide Development Corporation.
Frye nominated Shawn Anderson, the city's community and economic development coordinator, to represent the city and David Richards of the New Castle Transit Authority in order to gain some more insight on the available transportation options.
Some council members objected to the lack of representation from their own council as Councilman Tim Fulkerson resigned from his post as chairman of the group in February.
When interviewing for the positions, Frye noted some candidates were hesitant to join due to political nuances surrounding the group and potential members. Frye noted he wanted to keep politics out of the nonprofit group by not joining it himself and not recommending other elected officials.
"Whether people like it or not, politics is always involved," Gavrile said. "The city government, meaning the mayor and city council, should have a seat at the table."
Council requested their solicitors Ted Saad and Johnathon Miller to look into CDC's bylaws about the guidelines concerning whether elected officials can serve on the corporation.
The city pays $10,000 a year for the CDC to operate.
