A New York firm is hoping to partner with New Castle for a preliminary assessment to reduce operating costs of city-owned facilities.
ABM Industries, during a presentations at Tuesday’s caucus meeting, would identify ways to reduce the overall cost of operations and cite infrastructure improvements.
As part of the proposed agreement, city officials would provide ABM with utility billing information from the past 12 months, building gross square footages, mechanical and electrical drawings and facility access.
In turn, ABM would review utility billing information, conduct a site visits, assess infrastructure, develop a preliminary energy and operational savings plan and assess the feasibility of a comprehensive program paid for through existing operational, avoided capital and energy savings.
The city is already moving forward with a cost-savings plan to move its city hall operations from its existing location on Jefferson Street into space inside the New Castle Public Library.
“The approach is very co-authored, so we come back to you and work on attacking your most critical infrastructure needs,” ABM account executive Tess Bilbrey said. “The overall goal of our program is to increase the sustainability of your existing buildings.”
Bilbrey said ABM would provide a no-cost walkthrough with one of its energy engineers to examine every part of the city’s buildings that uses or absorbs water, electricity and other forms of energy.
If approved by council, the preliminary assessment results would be provided within 90 days of the memorandum of understanding at no cost to the city. The start date and walkthroughs would occur this month with a report due in 90 days.
Bilbrey said ABM works with communities to help with their gas, water and electric spending, often saving communities 20 to 30 percent in costs, work to help them save on their operational/maintenance costs and to help apply for grants to help communities financially.
Some of the projects ABM has helped regionally include Warren County and the Connellsville Area School District in Pennsylvania and Fremont and Ironton in Ohio.
Bilbrey said one community the company helped went from paying $1.30 to $0.98 a square foot for water, gas and electric, a savings of almost $90,000 a year.
From there, ABM would give an investment grade audit during the summer and begin implementing solutions in September.
In an interview, Councilman Eric Ritter said work is ongoing to identify and fix broken street lights in the city.
Ritter said he is using county GIS technology to see where every street light is in the city to find those in need of repair by Penn Power.
Ritter said any time he sees a light out, he calls Penn Power, who will then send a crew to fix it within 72 hours.
Ritter also said city officials have been in contact with Verizon about broken power poles in the city, with Verizon stating the company is working on replacing broken poles all over Lawrence County, not just in the city.
