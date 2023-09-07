New Castle’s city council will consider adopting an ordinance to address loitering in town.
The topic of the unhoused in the city was discussed Tuesday during council’s caucus meeting.
“We’re seeing a large increase in homelessness in the city,” said police Chief Bobby Salem. “It’s throughout the city.”
In the potential ordinance, prohibited activities would include illegal gambling, prostitution or lewdness, theft or breaking and entering, assault, destroying or defacing property, begging or soliciting money minus those for a religious or charitable organization, selling, purchasing or trading illegal drugs or contraband and loitering.
The ordinance would also make it illegal to loiter or sleep on any street or sidewalk, public place or private property without an owner’s consent between 11 p.m. and sunrise.
It will also be unlawful and an offense for any person to loiter or sleep in any public park between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the city.
Councilmen Terry Rodgers and David Ward said while this potential ordinance is a good first step, they said they want city officials to work with community groups and organizations to give these people the help and resources they need. Salem agreed.
“How can we curb the homelessness of the city,” Ward asked. “I think it’s time to figure out how to curb it.”
Solicitor Ted Saad, who wrote the proposed ordinance, said the city doesn’t want to put people in jail and admits if people are unhoused, they likely wouldn’t be able to pay the fines from repeated violations.
However, he said there was no vagrancy ordinance on the books beforehand for police to enforce and cite people. He also echoed the sentiment of wanting to give those people the help and resources they need.
Councilman Pat Cioppa said people without homes is a problem across the country, not just in New Castle, while also noting he feels the police department does a fine job patrolling the city currently.
Salem said the city and police department are currently looking for bids to place security cameras near Bollinger Playground. This comes following the fatal June 10 shooting of 15-year-old Damian Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.