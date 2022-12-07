New Castle officials are looking for letters of interest from residents interested in being appointed to council to fill an upcoming vacant term.
Under the Home Rule charter, council will be made up of six regular members, one of which will be newly created, with the last seat to be filled by the mayor, who will be the de facto council president.
Mayor Chris Frye will resign by Jan. 1 to become city administrator, while one member of council will be appointed deputy mayor, and assume the mayor/council president position.
Letters of interest will be solicited to fill the upcoming vacancy.
Residents must submit a letter stating their name, address, qualifications and reasoning for the position, with council to do interviews in January. Residents must live in the city at least a year before applying.
Letters are due by January. They can be sent at cityclerk@newcastlepa.org.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said the seventh seat on council will either be appointed later under the same guidelines, or will wait until after the November 2023 election.
