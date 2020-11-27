New Castle is known as the "Fireworks Capital of America," but only legally on a few calendar dates moving forward.
New Castle city council, at its combined caucus and voting meeting Tuesday, approved amendments to the fireworks ordinance. Now, consumer fireworks will only be permitted from noon to 9 p.m. between the Friday before July 4 through the weekend after July 4 each year. On July 4, however, fireworks will be permitted from noon until 11:59 p.m.
Consumer fireworks will also be permitted from noon Dec 31. until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Penalties for violating the ordinance the first time include a fine of between $50 and $100. A second violation comes with a fine from $100 to $300. A third and all subsequent violations will include a fine from $500 to $1,000, no more than 30 days in jail or both.
Council also voted on the following at the meeting, held virtually by Zoom:
•Approved the extension of a state of emergency declaration through Jan. 31. Mayor Chris Frye first made the proclamation on March 18. Council approved all requested declaration extensions throughout the year.
•Approved a conditional use request to demolish and replace the Marathon gas station on Highland Avenue. The request was submitted by Banan, Inc. to build the 1,216-square foot updated structure.
•Approved a conditional use request from Randall Cook for an automotive sales, service and repairs facility on Mill Street.
•Adopted an amendment to the city's three-year exit plan. The amendment extends the city's Act 47 designation until February 2024. Previously, the city needed to exit Act by August 2022.
•Approved an ordinance to replace article 505 of the vehicle removal and impounding ordinance.
•Frye introduced the 2021 proposed budget.
