Fireworks from Pyrotecnico shoot off from the roof of the Lawrence County YMCA building while the illuminated downtown Christmas tree is shown in the foreground.
AARON ELLIOTT | CONTRIBUTED
A youngster watches fireworks at Saturday's Light Up Night.
JEFF PALICKI | NEWS
Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf ride in on the New Castle Fire Department ladder truck as the finale of Saturday's Light Up Night parade.
JEFF PALICKI | NEWS
An Elf balloon floats down East Washington Street during Saturday's parade.
JEFF PALICKI | NEWS
Neshannock High School cheerleaders walk in Saturday's parade.
JEFF PALICKI | NEWS
Jeff Feola was worried he'd see negative online reviews of Saturday's Light Up Night parade and festivities.
He might have to keep looking for them.
A giant turkey balloon, an hour-long parade and a rooftop fireworks show brought hundreds of residents and visitors downtown to officially kick off the holiday season in the city.
I would say it was a 10 out of 10," Feola, who organized the parade along with New Visions for Lawrence County's Angie Urban. "The community really showed up and the people had a really good time. I'm seeing a lot of positive feedback on Facebook. I was really worried that I would see comments that were negative about the tree and about the fireworks because the fireworks were different than what they're used to."
The fireworks, provided by Pyrotecnico of Union Township, shot off from around the base of the new artificial tree in the fountain at Kennedy Square and were set to music. Then after the tree was lit, more fireworks shot off from the roof of the Lawrence County YMCA to the cheers of everyone below.
"The energy was incredible," Feola said. "It was bouncing all over the downtown. It was just so much excitement."
Feola attributed some of that energy to the fact there was no parade last year. Instead, a smaller event was held at Cascade Park with a taped "shoebox parade" shown on the drive-in movie screen.
On Saturday, however, all the stops were pulled out. Live entertainment, children's games, vendors, food trucks and more were available before and after the parade, which featured everyone from PIAA and WPIAL champion New Castle baseball team to several Grinches and a makeshift church led by Holy Spirit Parish's Father Joseph McCaffrey, which won first place.
Pete Sirianni is the News' assistant editor and digital editor. He is a proud Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
