The New Castle Public Library is partnering with two universities in order to help better connect with the county’s Hispanic and Old Order Amish populations.
Library Director Andrew Henley said the library is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh’s Masters of Library and Information Science program, as well as the Rutgers University’s Masters of Business Administration program.
Henley said students from both programs will work with the library to research and implement programs to help better connect both of those communities, as the library feels they have not done enough to interact with the two groups.
He said an outside perspective will allow for a better observation on how to use the library and its programs to better help all members of the community, particularly those groups.
Henley said he wants the library to help reach out to the families who moved here following Hurricane Maria in 2017, as well as the Old Order Amish members of the county.
When asked why Rutgers University was chosen, Henley said representatives from Rutgers reached out to him through the library’s connections at Westminster College. Henley said this initiative is just one of many programs that the library has been working on, stating he has a great staff, and “highly active” board members.
