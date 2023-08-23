The New Castle Public Library announced a capital campaign this week with its goal being much-needed repairs and renovations in the building, including the library’s elevator.
The “Elevate the New Castle Public Library” campaign’s goal is $200,000 for phase one, according to library Director Andrew Henley.
The $200,000 will be used to replace the elevator, which has been out of service since last November, causing all library programs and activities to be relocated to the first floor of the building. Phase one would also include renovation work to the children’s restroom on the second floor.
Those wishing to donate can do so by either going to ncdlc.org/elevate or by sending tax-deductible gifts to New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle, PA, 16101, adding “Elevate” to the memo line.
Donations can also be sent in person at the library, while more information is available by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 115.
Henley said The Friends of the New Castle Public Library, which is the largest contributor to the library every year and operates the library’s book cellar, will be contributing $15,000 towards the campaign, which will be used to match community donations dollar for dollar.
“I’m hoping the community will come forward,” said Friends of the Library board President Marianne Hooker. “The library needs a boost at this point.”
This donation is thanks to the late Anita DeVivo, who pledged $15,000 to the library as part of her will.
DeVivo, who passed away in September 2017, was one of the first members of Friends of the Library, which was formed in 1993.
Hooker said DeVivo was a valuable member of the group, serving as the “elder statesman” of the group in her later years.
“She had a really good perspective. She was very helpful and insightful. She was very generous,” Hooker said.
Henley said DeVivo’s gift will ensure her legacy is still making positive changes in the community, noting she once said the importance of community and a library’s importance in being a staple of a community.
Hooker said the library is used by many in the community for a plethora of reasons, stating it is the Friends’ goal to raise money and support for the library, and in return, the library helps staff its shop and promotes its events.
“We work very close with the library,” Hooker said.
The news of the capital campaign comes following the official formation of the non-profit entity, New Castle Public Library Inc., which will govern the property after the deed to the property was officially transferred from the city in August.
