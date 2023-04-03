Officials from the City of New Castle and the New Castle Public Library are in negotiations about the elevator at the library building.
The elevator at the city-owned building has been down since November, leaving all services at the library to be conducted on the first floor only.
City Administrator Chris Frye said he is working together with library Director Andrew Henley about not only the elevator, but all matters pertaining the library.
“The library and the city are working together to solve those issues,” Frye said.
Henley agreed.
“We are definitely on the same page as the city,” Henley said.
This includes a possible lease agreement for the building because one has never been signed with the library board, deciding who is responsible for maintenance or upkeep concerns and the potential relocation of city hall employees to the building.
Henley said he and the library board of trustees are in consultation with city officials.
“I am looking forward to the results of those discussions, as is the board of trustees,” Henley said.
Frye said more details will be available in the future, but wanted to notify the public the relationship between the city and the library is not “adversarial” as some might believe given recent news of the elevator.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said following its planned meeting Tuesday, city council will go into executive session to discuss potential solutions to the elevator.
Library board member Joe Ambrosini echoed Frye’s sentiment, stating both sides want to come together to resolve all issues and move forward in a more positive relationship.
He said there had always been a question about who is responsible for large-scale capital projects at the building, with the elevator bringing it all to a head.
“We’re trying to work together to try and resolve this,” said Ambrosini, the business manager for the New Castle Area School Disttrict.
