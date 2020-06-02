City introduces school budget, no tax increase

The New Castle Area School District for the 17th year in a row has frozen the level of property taxes.
The board at a virtual meeting Friday introduced its spending plan for 2020-21 with no tax increase. In a separate vote, it approved the level of the homestead/farmstead exemption, which will give each property owner who previously signed up a tax rebate of $265, which is discounted on their property tax bill.
Seven board members attended the meeting on Zoom. Members Robert Lyles and Steve Fornataro did not participate.
On a state level, there was a lot of discussion about not funding the Homestead/Farmstead exclusions for the full amount this year, explained district business manager Joe Ambrosini. But information came out late Friday that the program is being funded for the full amount. Property owners who sign up for the exemption one time, by March 1 every year, will receive the discount every year for as long as the program is in effect. They only need to sign up once — in the office of the Lawrence County assessor at the courthouse — to qualify every year.
“This is good for the taxpayers, that they got a little more,” board member Anna Pascarella commented.
Property taxes will remain at 17.27 mills.
The budget, as proposed by the board, totals $54,566,085. That represents an increase of 3 percent from the 2019-2020 spending plan, Ambrosini explained. He said that as he learns more about how special state allocations to the district can be used, the budget could change before its final adoption, which is scheduled for June 30.
Having learned of an additional $342,011 in state funding on Friday, he said, “It can only get better.”
The $342,011, from the Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant program because of COVID-19, is one of three new influxes of money that the district will receive as one-time payments from COVID-19 funds, that will prevent it from using more money from its fund balance to balance the budget.
Two other one-time funding sources this year, are a $1.9 million one-time allotment from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The money is the amount Congress has set aside as part of $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted through the CARES Act. The funds are to be used to provide schools with emergency relief funds to address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.
The third revenue is a $132,000 Continuity of Education Grant to purchase district equipment for online education.
“Those three pots of funds have helped the district,” he said.
Ambrosini estimated the district will need to take $700,000 from the fund balance next year to balance the budget, but he anticipates that number will become lower.
The fund balance as of the end of this school year had $2.4 million. After next year, it will have about $1.7 million, he estimated.
He pointed out that the district will receive $400,000 less in revenues from property taxes and earned income tax this year, the latter because of the number of people who have become unemployed as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns. The district collects 1/2 of a percent of earned income tax.
Ambrosini also noted that the district’s regular state subsidy for education is flat-lined this year and the district will receive the same amount it received last year.
The district, meanwhile, will save a total of $1.2 million in staff reductions through retirements, after offering early retirement incentives. Most of those positions will be eliminated, and the $1.2 million includes salaries and benefits. They include the reduction of seven professional staff members and 10 non-professional employees.
The biggest increase in district expenses for next school year are largely in salaries and benefits. The district also is planning to purchase additional safety supplies and technology related to COVID-19, he said.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district is in the process of road-mapping how it will begin school next year with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines to be set forth by the state Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.