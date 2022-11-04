PennDOT crews will be doing reconstruction work this weekend at the intersection of Croton Avenue and South Mill Street, starting Friday night and lasting through Monday.
Reconstruction work will begin at 6 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning, requiring a closure and detour of a portion of both roadways. Traffic will be detoured.
POSTED DETOURS
Eastbound Route 108: From eastbound Route 108, turn left onto South Jefferson Street (Route 18). Turn right onto East Washington Street. Follow East Washington Street back to Route 108.
Westbound Route 108: Same detour in the opposite direction
South Mill Street (south of closure): From South Mill Street, turn onto westbound Grove Street. Turn right onto South Jefferson Street. Turn right onto East Washington Street Follow East Washington Street back to South Mill Street.
South Mill Street (north of the closure): Same detour in the opposite direction
Route 65 will remain open to traffic this weekend. Reconstruction work with closures and detours will occur the weekend of Nov. 11-14. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work occurring.
Please use caution when traveling through the area.
Motorists should expect delays.
