The New Castle Housing Code Board of Appeals denied an appeal from property owners of a North Hill residence to prevent the demolition of the property.
The appeal was denied for 1008 N. Beaver St. during a meeting of the board on Thursday, with city code department Supervisor Anthony Cioffi stating the appeal was denied largely based on the grounds that an appeal from the bank was not filed in a timely manner.
Cioffi said the board’s decision can be appealed to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas within 30 days of the meeting.
He said for now, the house will be on the city’s condemned list for future demolition.
Cioffi said the board agreed to give the property owners at 306 Highland Ave. until the end of October to show “significant” progress on violations at the property, to prevent it from going on the demolition list, with code to continue to routinely inspect and update the board.
The property at 904 Delaware Ave., which was sold to Pagley Construction, was given a four-month order to make repairs and to have code check on its progress routinely during the rehab.
