New Castle restaurants and bars spent the last four months overcoming obstacles of how to safely operate while also complying with government standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced new guidelines, including slashing capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent for dine-in customers, restaurant owners were left to adapt to the changes with about eight hours notice. In the city, however, restaurant and bar owners are getting help from health officer Pat McGuire.
"The restaurants are concerned making sure they're following the guidelines and that they're not contributing to getting anybody ill," McGuire said. "At the same time, there's stress with the overall changes and worry about being able to survive."
In normal circumstances, eateries are visited once a year for a health inspection, unless a code violation is found or a complaint is filed. McGuire said he's been working in concert with owners more lately on how to work within the ever-changing guidelines and to answer any questions they have.
Under the new guidelines, sit-down meals are required to be at tables and bar service is prohibited. Drinks can be ordered, but only if they are part of a meal.
"Some complaints and just some that people wanted to find out more on the policies and procedures," McGuire said. "I've been working with restaurants when they call."
McGuire noted many restaurants in the city have gone above and beyond by putting up protective barriers between tables.
"They've spent a significant amount of money to meet the requirements," McGuire said.
Edward's Restaurant and Lounge on Wilmington Road, one of the restaurants singled out by McGuire for having put up barriers between tables and employing other precautions, nonetheless had two employees test positive for COVID-19. The restaurant announced late Tuesday it was closing until next week to perform another deep-clean of the building and get other employees tested.
Both of the employees who tested positive worked only one shift — on July 18 — in the last three weeks and neither had customer contact. Both wore a mask during shifts.
McGuire said he's in contact with the state health department and tries to relay the most up-to-date information. When counties moved into Wolf's green phase of reopening, restaurants were allowed to operate with 50 percent dine-in business, a number that includes wait and kitchen staff. One caveat unique to New Castle is that the city traditionally doesn't rate space by the fire occupancy load, instead issuing guidelines on how many people are permitted per square foot.
That means a 1,000-square foot, 20-by-50-foot outdoor tent would have a maximum occupancy of 24 people. Those 24 people could be situated in groups of up to 10. Regardless of the table arrangement, groups are to be distanced by at least six feet, McGuire said.
Further complicating issues is a lack of wide sidewalks in the city that could allow for natural additional seating in front of restaurants or bars that have become popular options in other larger cities around the country.
Then there are also questions about what constitutes outdoor dining, which is capped at 250 people. For those reasons, McGuire said every situation is being looked at on a case-by-case basis, "which puts us in a really bad situation," he said. "We try to be as fair in judgment as possible across the board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.