The City of New Castle had more than $1 million in delinquent real estate property taxes in 2022.
The total amount was $1,070,472.26, which is greater than the delinquent amounts from 2018 to 2021, which were $838,783.57, $823,471.16, $831,440.54 and $795,202.23, respectively.
Stephanie DiCarlo, the city’s chief financial officer and business administrator, said this only accounted for the city’s property taxes. She added that the city’s delinquency rate, 14 percent, is the highest she has seen since 2010 or 2011.
She added the rate is nearly the same for the New Castle Area School District.
DiCarlo said as of Dec. 31, $6,358,770.93 out of $7,429,243.19 in available taxes were collected, while the $1 million in delinquent taxes were filed to Portnoff Law Associates to help with the collection and late notices.
She said she prepared the 2023 city budget with an 83 percent collection rate to balance it, stating she has been noticing a trend of higher delinquency rates in recent years.
