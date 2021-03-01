New Castle Mayor Chris Frye announced Monday city hall will tentatively reopen on March 15.
The tentative reopening is largely due to relocating staff and their equipment to the new work area, he said, adding he hopes the extension does not exceed that date.
Frye closed the building in early January in order secure the Grant Street entrance as well as relocate the code enforcement and tax offices to the first floor.
