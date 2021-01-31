The entirety of New Castle city hall will remain closed to the public until March 1, Mayor Chris Frye announced Sunday.
Frye indicated in early January the building would be closed to the public until updated security measures were implemented in the wake of city council members electing to cut a contracted security services line item to only $950.
The entryway of the building is secured with a buzz access door.
The Grant Street entrance is open, although access throughout the building is not permitted. A dropbox located to the left of the entrance can be used to drop off payments or important documents.
The code enforcement department will be moving downstairs to limit traffic throughout the building.
Additionally, council chambers is getting an updated audio system to increase virtual citizen engagement during public meetings. All public meetings will continue to be held virtually until the building is fully reopened.
