New Castle city hall will be closed indefinitely to the public in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.
City hall was scheduled to open on Monday after it closed on Nov. 23 when a staff member tested positive.
While the closure effects all walk-in traffic, city hall will be fully operational and accepting phone calls.
Payments can be submitted through the outdoor dropbox and garbage tags can be purchased through the Grant Street entrance.
All public meetings — including New Castle city council budget and council meetings — will be held virtually. Links to view the meetings will be made available on the city's website.
