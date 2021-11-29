New Castle's city hall remained closed Monday after an inside water main break Friday flooded the basement with about five feet of water.
Mayor Chris Frye reported Central Heating & Plumbing was in the building Monday morning making repairs to the water main and the boiler. The building was closed because both the water and the boiler remained shut off for the repairs.
"The building will remain closed until it's safe to re-enter," Frye said Monday morning.
He said the workings in the basement are checked daily because the boiler has leaked water in the past.
"The biggest concern now is the boiler," he said. "We want to get a monitoring system down there."
Jill Greenwood of the Pennsylvania American Water Co. emphasized that it was not a main break of the water company line, and the company responded to city hall as a courtesy after it was contacted by the mayor. The firm assisted in getting the water shut off. Greenwood could not provide information about how much water was lost from the leak.
About six people were working in the building Friday morning when someone noticed the break. The building was evacuated and the staff was sent home.
Frye said that the Pennsylvania American Water Company assisted the city by shutting off the water main to the building. Graziani Construction Co. provided a pump to get the water out of the building. The crews from both agencies worked throughout the afternoon Friday.
