New Castle city hall now is open to the public.
The public hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays .
Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to utilize our alternative payment methods online at newcastlepa.org or in the Grant Street dropbox. It is checked daily and a receipt will be mailed to you. Payments can be mailed to 230 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, PA 16101.
If you would like to pay in person and you have more than 10 properties, please call (724) 656-3546 and leave a message to schedule an appointment.
