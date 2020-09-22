New Castle City Hall was evacuated during Tuesday night's caucus meeting after an envelope addressed to two council members contained a white powdery substance.
The letter, from Sharpsville, was addressed to council president Tom Smith and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile. New Castle's fire and police departments are responding to the scene.
New Castle police, in a briefing with the council and Mayor Chris Frye, said there was not enough substance in the envelope to test it immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.