New Castle city hall and the Lawrence County courthouse will be closed next Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The courthouse will also be closed next Friday.
Because of the holiday, New Castle's city council will meet only once next week at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. New Castle's Home Rule Commission will also meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The county commissioners will not meet next week and instead will participate in a virtual meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
The commissioners next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.
